SAVOY — Don Schweighart died of COVID-19 on Nov. 19, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, his funeral Mass was private and confined to four people. We want to give Don’s family and friends an opportunity to celebrate the wonderful person he was.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, July 25, at Elks Lake Pavilion at Lake of the Woods from noon to 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., there will be an Honor Guard ceremony. If you knew Don and would like to celebrate his life with us, please come and enjoy food and stories about Don’s life.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.