ST. JOSEPH — Don A. Smith of St. Joseph passed peacefully at home on Sunday (May 23, 2021). He was 90 years old.
Don, known affectionately as D.A., was born on Jan. 4, 1931, in Altamont, to Maynard Allen Smith (Peck) and Marion (McCoy) Smith (Billie). At age 12, the Smith family moved to St. Joseph. Don graduated from St. Joseph High School and joined the Army. He served in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind., and Fort Lee, Va. After returning from the Army, he attended the University of Illinois.
On Aug. 17, 1956, he married Gertrude Archer. In 1958, he went to work for the USDA Soil Conservation Service and worked 30 years for them before his retirement in May 1987. In 2017, when he had been retired 30 years, he often joked that he had been retired longer than he had worked!
Don and Gertrude were the proud parents of three children, Jackie Revis (Ron) of Inman, S.C., Janet Welch (Jan) of Woodstock, Ga., and Gregory Smith (Darla) of St. Joseph. They were even prouder grandparents of Jesse Smith, Hannah Seaton (Charlie) and Rachel Smith (Spencer), all of Nashville, Tenn., Derek Revis (Courtney) of Simpsonville, S.C., Drew Read of Madison, Wis., and Lucas Read (Katie) of Birmingham, Ala. Their greatest pride was their six great-grandchildren, Adelaide Smith, Theo, Rowan and Bob Seaton and Sawyer and Bailey Revis.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean "Luke" Smith and Stanley Smith; infant sister, Mary Lou Smith; and nephew, Jeff Welch.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, of 64 years, and those listed above, he is survived by his sister, Jane Dowling of Okeechobee, Fla.
If you knew Don for longer than 30 minutes, you would quickly learn that he loved and adored his wife. Since he retired, he drove her to/from work almost every day until she retired three years later. He took great pride in his yard and his home and could often be seen driving his Allis Chalmers/Simplicity garden tractor with his headphones on while cutting grass.
He was a longtime member of the St. Joseph Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir, served as an elder and served as the chairman of the Building Committee when the new sanctuary was built in 1978.
Memorials may be made to the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, 2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, at noon at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. His son, Greg, will officiate the service. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.