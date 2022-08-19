RANTOUL — Don was born April 25, 1939, in Asheville, Ohio, a son of Robert and Ruth Welsh. He made his home happily in Ashville for 60 years, until he reconnected with the love of his life, Pam. They married on Oct. 23, 1999, in Rantoul, where they made their home. She survives.
Also surviving are five sons, Michael Welsh, Eric Schwartz, Mark Schwartz, Christopher Roach and Dean Rosenbeck; two brothers, Bobby (Barb) Welsh and Bill Welsh; and several grandchildren. He also leaves his special friend, Jerry Bostic.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Don graduated from high school in Ashville, where he enjoyed playing football. He joined the Air Force National Guard for a few years, getting to travel overseas. He worked at the post office in Ashville for over 33 years. After making his home in Rantoul, he began making deliveries for Kesler’s Sports. He loved to meet people and was known to always have LifeSavers candy for the students of his wife. He appreciated comedy and lifted many spirits with his humor.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. The Rev. Bob Freeman will officiate. A gathering for friends and family will be held for one hour prior to the service at Lux Memorial Chapel.