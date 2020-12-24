RANTOUL — Donajean M. Yocum, 92, passed away Dec. 21, 2020.
She was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Dewey to Charles and Sylvia (Mitchell) Marcellus. She married Dale Yocum on March 11, 1949. They began their lives together farming in the Dewey area. After retirement, Donajean and her husband moved from the farm to Rantoul.
Donajean loved gardening and canning. She was known for her homemade tomato juice. In earlier years, she was a member of the local Ladies 136 Card Club, and for many years was a member of TOPS.
She was a member of Fisher United Methodist Church. She especially loved her visits from her nieces and nephew, and always had a new recipe for them to try out.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; and her brother, Charles "Bud" Marcellus.
She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Barbara Marcellus; nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and -nephews, and great-grand-nieces and -nephews.
She will always be remembered as our beloved Aunt Donnie, a kind and caring lady.
A private burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Champaign.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling arrangements.