Melvin — Donald “Don” Eugene Allen, 85, of Melvin passed away at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Melvin United Methodist Church, with Pastor Liz Reis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Interment will be in Melvin Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
Don was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Roberts to Sidney Lawson and Jewel Corn Allen. He married Evelyn Netherton on Aug. 12, 1956, at Melvin United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn; three children, Lois (Robert) Miller of Piper City, Debrah (Paul) Medich of Granger, Ind., and David Eugene (Kathy) Allen of Sunman, Ind.; five grandchildren, Angie, Rick, Jenny, Chris and Brandon; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and eight siblings, Lloyd (Ruby) Allen, Dorcus (Ray) Diskin, Gary (Mary) Allen, Bill (Sonia) Carlton, Sherry Lindsey, Randy (Janet) Allen, Laura (Steve) Hunter and Sandy (Nicky) Latham.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geraldine; and an infant sister, Alberta.
Don owned and operated his own auto mechanic shop, Allen’s Garage, in Melvin for over 49 years until his retirement in 2005. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years with the Roberts-Melvin Fire Department. He enjoyed working and tinkering. He also enjoyed history and ancestry.
Don adored his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at rosenbaumfh.com.