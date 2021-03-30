GIBSON CITY — Donald Ray Applegate, 71, of Gibson City passed away Saturday (March 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his loving family at his side.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 31, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home Activity Fund.
Don was born Dec. 28, 1949, in Bloomington, a son of Carl Chester and Dorothy “Pauline” Isaac Applegate.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Keeton of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Angela (Ralph L.) Russell of Urbana; two granddaughters, Raevyn and Rylie Russell, who lovingly called him "Papa D"; longtime companion and traveling partner, Sherry Kerber of Sibley; and three siblings, Carl Applegate Jr. of Paris, Tenn., Clara (Gilbert) Abrams of Franklin, N.C., and Norma (Donald) Stein of Loami.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob; and two grandchildren, Kaelin and Devin Taylor.
Don was a 1968 graduate of Melvin-Sibley High School and was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Germany. Don worked as a machinist for Caterpillar, retiring after 25-plus years of service. He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Illini fan. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in any sports they participated in. He also loved to travel but seemed to be happiest at the beach.
