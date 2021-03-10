OGDEN — Donald Arnold, 82, passed away Saturday (March 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was born in July 1938 at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. He attended Urbana High School, where he married his favorite “Tigerette” and high school sweetheart, Marsha Thrasher. Don and Marsha were married 55 years. They had four children, James, Scott, Robin and Curtis; and four grandchildren, Ashley, Lindsay, Ericka and Conner.
Don was a very proud veteran who enjoyed horses and his truck, “Ole Red.” He competed in football and wrestling. He enjoyed his sports on TV, GO CUBBIES! He loved summers outdoors and poolside with family. Don worked as an electrician for 30 years and served in the Army from 1963 to 1967. You could find Don every Sunday singing with friends at Ogden’s Methodist Church. Don was a talker and never met a stranger. He was a man who appreciated and loved the simple things in life. Don has touched many peoples' lives and will forever be in our hearts.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jean Arnold; and son, Curtis Arnold (2013).
Graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822, at 10 a.m. March 11. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.