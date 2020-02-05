MAHOMET — Donald Bruce Ramsey went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Louise, on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020).
Don was born on March 23, 1946. He was a Vietnam vet and lifelong U.S. Marine. He had a passion for his church and the local food pantries and served on most of them.
Don had seven siblings and is survived by six. He also had five children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and his much-loved church family. He will be sorely missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Community Free Church in Mahomet.
