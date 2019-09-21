CHAMPAIGN — Donald Paul Beasley, 91, of Champaign passed away at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at home in The Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
Graveside services will be at noon Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at East Lawn Cemetery, with military rites performed by Urbana American Legion Post 71. There will be a memorial visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Donald was born June 24, 1928, in Urbana, a son of James E. and Dora Elfa (Green) Beasley. He married Marjorie M. Miller on May 8, 1946, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Nov. 5, 1995.
Survivors include two daughters, Marcia L. Miller of Champaign and Katherine B. Jacobs (Perry) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a son, Richard A. Beasley (Ginny) of Urbana, and daughter-in-law, Glenda Beasley, of Dade City, Fla. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 22.5 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered as an energetic, fun-loving, sometimes jokester, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be thought of frequently for his wonderful sense of humor and all the exactly right life advice he shared with everyone.
His beloved wife, Marge; devoted son, Ronald E. Beasley; loving daughter, Karren A. Keith; four brothers; and three sisters preceded him in death.
Donald graduated from Urbana High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1946 to 1947. After being recalled for the Korean War, he later was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1959. Don worked various jobs, including a cook at Chanute, meat-cutter, ran a milk delivery route, bought a grocery store, owned and operated taxis, was a janitor, vice president and business manager of Local 119 at the University of Illinois, operated a construction business, and finally served as a real estate broker. He was a member of the American Legion Post 71.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Marjorie M. Beasley Civil Service Employee’s Scholarship Fund through the University of Illinois Foundation, uif.uillinois.edu. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.