INDUSTRY — Donald Bennett Pillischafske Jr., 61, of Industry passed away at 1:43 p.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at home.
He was born April 2, 1958, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Donald Bennett Sr. and Margaret Marie (Seigel) Pillischafske.
Survivors include one daughter, Kristen Pillischafske of Peoria; one stepson, Wayne Pierson of Oregon; two brothers, Gary (Morgan) Pillischafske of Wheeling and Keith (Kim) Pillischafske of Champaign; special friend of many years, Susan McCombs of Industry; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Pillischafske.
Don worked in the auto industry for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting mushrooms and riding his motorcycle. He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services with burial in Parkview Cemetery will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, Peoria, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois.
