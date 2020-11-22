MASCOUTAH — Donald L Benton, 91, of Mascoutah passed away Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon.
Don was born Nov. 8, 1929, in San Diego. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of serving his country. He then served the Air Force with the Civil Service for an additional 20 years. Don was a member of Crosspointe Christian Church in Mascoutah, where he served as an elder. He and his wife, Wauneta, were active in the Mobile Missionaries Assistance Program after his retirement. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years with perfect attendance. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow from the Lions.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Arzo and Margaret Elanore (nee Moore) Benton; brothers, Douglas Benton and Patrick Benton; and sister, Arzoa Benton.
Don is survived by his children, Scott (Kimira) Benton of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Belinda (Bill) Chervinka of Bellevue, Neb.; siblings, David Benton of Hood River, Ore., Darryl Benton of Columbus, Ga., LouAnn Monk of Columbus, Ga., and Michael Benton of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Crosspointe Christian Church, 10 N. Railway St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be extended to the family online at schildknechtfh.com.
A memorial service will be planned for the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O’Fallon.