CHAMPAIGN — Donald Lee Blankenship (aka "Barney"), 88, of Champaign, a former long-time resident of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, from COVID-19.
He was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Chicago and grew up in Kewanee until he entered the The Western Military Academy in Alton, where he graduated in 1953. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War.
In 1962, he completed his training at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute and was hired as a meter maid for the Champaign Police Department, where he became a patrolman and retired after 22 years of service.
Following retirement, Barney became one of the most die-hard St. Joseph Spartans fans in town and enjoyed driving football equipment to the away games. He loved that during the Fall Festival parade, the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Department would wind up the siren on his request. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and telling stories to anyone that would listen. The problem was you never knew if the stories were true!!!
Barney leaves behind his daughter, Ellen ‘Ellie’ Pohlmann (Rick); and three grandchildren, Robert Joe, Mackenzie Pohlmann and Brynlee Pohlmann.
He was proud to be an American Christian man who was a firm believer in "if you give respect, you will receive respect."
Barney ("the old man that lived on the alley") requested no services as he never wanted to be a bother to anyone; therefore, the family will respect his wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Peacemaker Project 703. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.