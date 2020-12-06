SOUTH BARRINGTON — Donald Keith Bock, 85, formerly of St. Joseph, Barrington and Wilmington died Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) in South Barrington.
A funeral Mass for family and close friends will be held at St. Hubert Catholic Church, Hoffman Estates, on Monday at 11 a.m. The funeral will be streamed live at ahlgrimfuneral.com on Donald’s page.
Donald was born on Aug. 25, 1935, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the son of Theodore W. and Mabel M. (nee Burke) Bock. He was the second of three boys. His brothers were Phillip and Barry. He attended Wilmington High School until his senior year, when he attended Barrington High School, from which he graduated, having lettered in multiple sports. He attended the University of Iowa, where he received a full scholarship to play baseball and became an All-Big Ten catcher. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as first lieutenant and paratrooper. He was stationed at the Fifth Army Headquarters in Chicago in the public information section until 1960. After leaving the military, he worked as an English teacher at both Libertyville and Barrington high schools, where he also coached football and baseball. In 1968, he left teaching and began a successful 30-year career in insurance sales and training. He retired in 2000 to St. Joseph.
Donald met Darlene Clementine DeQuaker in Chicago in the spring of 1959, and they married on Oct. 17, 1959, at St. Celestine’s Catholic Church, Elmwood Park. He converted to Roman Catholicism at that time.
After retirement, Donald served as head usher at his parish, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. He was an avid Civil War enthusiast. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Donald is survived by his wife, Darlene Clementine (nee DeQuaker) Bock; brother, Barry Bock (Joyce); daughter Diane M. Ebert (Norm); daughter Cynthia A. Metzger (Kurt); son David P. Bock (Celeste); and son James E. Bock (Beth); grandchildren, Troy Vanco (Erica), Kevin Alexander (Colleen), Kristin Alexander, Emily Lange (Jordan), Brianna Alexander, Jake Bock (Kristi), Shayne Bock, Alyssa Alexander, Rachael Metzger, Trevor Bock and Hayley Bock; great-grandsons, Preston and Graham Vanco and Nathan Alexander; and granddaughters, Jillian and Isla Lange.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Bock (Gloria).
Funeral information or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.