CHAMPAIGN — Donald Brown was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in southern Illinois. His parents were Bennie and Ruthie Brown, and he was raised by his grandparents, Henry and Alice.
Donald left his residence in Champaign and arrived at home Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 7:43 p.m.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Garnetta.
He leaves his three adult children, Douglas, Charlotte and David; his beloved only grandchild, Aliceson; four sisters, Delores (John-d.), Camielle (Al), Latricia (Jerry-d.) and Ann; and two brothers, Benny (Naomi-d.) and Arnold (Pearl). There are also many extended family members and a multitude of friends who will miss him.
Don attend St. Columbia Catholic School and served as an altar boy in his formative years. He graduated from Sumner High School on May 28, 1948, where he received Highest Achievement awards in biology and world history. He was denied entry to college, planning to become a doctor, because of his race. Instead, he joined the U.S. Air Force in October 1949 and served in the Korean War, being stationed in Massachusetts, Alaska and Greenland. After his tour of service, he married Garnetta Turner in October 1957, remaining married to her until her passing in October 2018, one day after their 61st wedding anniversary.
Donald started work at Chanute Air Force Base immediately after his tour of service, working there until his retirement in 1993, when the base closed. Donald was the first Black instructor at Chanute and was honored as a top civilian instructor. He was known for being very intelligent and always respected by his co-workers, military and civilian, and well-liked by his students.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since the early 1960s. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holy Cross Catholic Church and St. Matthew Catholic Church during his life in Champaign/Urbana. He served on many boards in the Champaign community and volunteered any place and any time he was needed. He donated to many organizations and made himself available whenever a situation called to him. He was an honorary member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. He loved to travel and made many cross-country trips in the car with his family exploring the United States. His hobbies were cooking, reading and gardening (he was a Master Gardener through the UI Extension), and he could fix anything with an engine or that was mechanical. He was a wonderful storyteller and had a dry wit and funny sense of humor when he allowed you to see it.
Words from Douglas — I will miss this extraordinary man who chose me to be his first child/son. He taught me how to be not only a good person, but a good man. I know of no other man who was the kind of person he was in this world. There has never been nor will there ever be another like Donald Brown.
Words from Charlotte — Daddy, there is no more to say; we already said it all. It has been my absolute privilege and pleasure to take care of you and Mom these last 10 years. I am thankful I was there to the end, as promised. You are truly the best man I’ve ever or will ever know. Love you, Tig’.
Words from David — My father lived a full life and had a great family. The most important thing I learned from Dad is “family first.” Not from just words, but by his and Mom’s actions. Growing up, our family always did things together, but they also managed to give each of us individual one-on-one time. They always provided us with what we needed and 98 percent of the things we wanted. Dad always helped and gave to their siblings and other family members whenever they could for whatever they needed. That’s a huge responsibility raising your family and at the same time helping to raise their families. He and Mom never forgot birthdays, an anniversary, holidays or just a phone call or note simply to say “hello” ... that’s family strong. I am truly going to miss his company, his sense of humor, his knowledge, his love, just him in general. Godspeed, Dad, you are loved, and you will be missed. David *His favorite child*
From Aliceson — I love you Grandfather. Goodbye.
There were no funeral services due to COVID-19. A memorial will be held next spring. In lieu of cards and flowers, you may donate to Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club (dmbgc.org).