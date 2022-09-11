BUSHNELL, Fla. — Donald Eugene Browning of Bushnell, Fla., formerly of Monticello and Farmer City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was 67 years old.
Don was born Feb. 4, 1955, in St. Louis to Gerald and Alberta (Ederle) Browning. He married Nancy Ruske on Nov. 30, 1974.
Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons, Michael (Melissa) Browning of Aurora, Colo., and Christopher (Laura) Browning of Mahomet; a daughter, Jamie (Kacey) Browning of Cerro Gordo; a brother, James Browning; a sister, Carol Allen; and six loving grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert Browning; and a sister, Florence Miller.
Don lived a life of service. He joined the Air Force after his graduation from Ritenour High School in St. Louis. After serving his country, Don served his community as a lieutenant for the Champaign Fire Department until his retirement in 2002. Don was also the union president for IAFF Local 1260.
Following their retirement, Don and Nancy enjoyed nearly 10 years of traveling throughout North America in their RV, visiting 48 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces before settling in Bushnell, Fla. Don was an avid golfer and diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed golfing with his wife, sons and many friends, and he loved attending baseball games with his daughter. He was a longtime member of Woodlawn Country Club and the American Legion in Farmer City.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Woodlawn Country Club, 902 E. Richardson St., Farmer City.
In lieu of flowers/plants, please send memorial donations in memory of Donald Eugene Browning to IAFF Local 1260, 1601 Bentbrook Drive, Champaign, IL 61822. A donation box will also be available at the Celebration of Life at Woodlawn Country Club for a tree to be planted in memory of Don.