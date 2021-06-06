HOMER — Donald O. Clem, 91, of Homer passed away at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare on Pells of Paxton.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, June 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands, with the Rev. John Sharp officiating. Burial will take place in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Broadlands. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, is handling the arrangements.
Donald was born June 17, 1929, in Homer, the son of Herbert and Adria Taylor Clem. He married Irma Wienke on Feb. 10, 1957, in Broadlands. She survives.
Survivors also include his son, Robert “Bob” (Laveda) Clem of Urbana; two daughters, Vicki Clem of Pleasant View, Tenn., and Julie Slater of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Neal (Nicole) Clem, Natalie (Adam) Fricke, Adria (Jordan) Morris and Nora Slater; and three great-grandchildren, Calvin Clem, Lucas Clem and Pyper Fricke.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Everett, Walter, Ray and Kenny Clem; and three sisters, Frances Thomas, Dorothy Rohrscheib and Betty Humphrey.
Don was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. He worked for Illini FS for 22 years and United Fuel for 20 years as a petroleum salesman.
He was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed Illini football and basketball. Don loved watching his grandkids and great-grandkids play ball.
Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Homer Fire and Rescue.