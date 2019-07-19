MURDOCK — Donald Coslet, age 89, of Murdock died at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center, Newman.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday July 22, 2019, in the Murdock Cemetery with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is handling arrangements.
Mr. Coslet was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Hugo, Ill., a son of Isaac and Nora (West) Coslet. He married Miriam Eads on Feb. 7, 1959; she survives in Murdock.
Also surviving are two daughters, Debbie (Chuck) Deem of Villa Grove and Paula (Dan) Deem of Little Rock Ark.; one son, Myron Coslet (Tiffany) of Murdock; six grandchildren, Daniel Deem, Zachary Deem, Cameron Deem, Andrew Deem, Lucas Deem and Marykatherine Kotch; seven great-grandchildren, Caralee Deem, Casin Deem, Coner Deem, Grace Deem, Preston Deem, Ryder Deem and Griffen Deem; one brother, Paul Coslet of Tuscola; and one sister, Marcella Vandeventer of Hugo.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Don worked for Zeigler Coal Co. and for the state of Illinois Department of Highways. He was a member of the Murdock Church.
Memorials can be made to the Murdock Church.