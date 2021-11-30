CHAMPAIGN — Donald Eugene Cramer, 86, of Champaign passed away at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Tuscola Health Care Center.
Donald was born July 7, 1935, in Yale, to Loren and Lena Cramer, and was one of five children. His siblings include Richard (Kay) Cramer, James (Mary) Cramer of Mt. Vernon, Paul (Linda) Cramer of Savoy, Juanita (Tom) Hawkins of Urbana and Bernard Cramer.
Donald attended Yale High School, married Sadie (Lewis) Cramer on June 9, 1956, in Urbana, and started their family in 1958 — welcoming three children, Tamara (Richard) Stierwalt of Ivesdale, Tony (Lynnette) Cramer of Tuscola and Scotty (Julie) Cramer of Dalton City.
As an electrical engineer draftsman, Donald served various companies in Champaign throughout his career, including C.S. Johnson Co. for nearly 30 years. Before his tenured career at C.S. Johnson, Donald also served Flocon/Vesuvius and CMI Johnson.
A committed community member, Donald served various charitable organizations alongside his wife, Sadie, and they were recognized as award-winning members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Champaign County. Charitable organizations served included Crisis Nursery in Urbana, Stevick Senior Citizen Center in Champaign and the Salvation Army in Champaign.
When not serving the community, Donald enjoyed competing with his companions during regular games of bingo and playing the lottery. He and his wife enjoyed finding the best bargains at neighborhood garage sales and spending time with their beloved schnauzers through the years.
Donald, or lovingly known as Grandpa, has six grandchildren, whom he adored: Derek (Madeline) Stierwalt, Christa (Bryce) Dubson, Danny (Katie) Stierwalt, Kurtis (Kim) Cramer, Aaron (Lacy) Cramer and Olivia Cramer. He also has 10 great-grandchildren, Rosemary, Hannah and Henry Stierwalt; Waylon, Whitney and Wayne Dubson; Daisy and Eli Stierwalt; and Lincoln and Theodore Cramer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Cramer; a daughter, Tamara Stierwalt; a brother, Richard Cramer; a sister, Juanita Hawkins; and a brother, Bernard Cramer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, and a celebration of life service will follow at noon at First Baptist Church, 204 W. Holden St., Tolono. Pastor Mike Frazier will officiate. A burial of cremated remains will follow the service in Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.