MAHOMET — Donald David Dalton, 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Don was born Aug. 17, 1947, to Caleb Dalton and Verna Opal Vaughn,(Dalton) Slade. Don graduated from Champaign Central High in 1965 and was in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. Don was employed by the University of Illinois (Housing Division) for 24 years. Don married Marilyn Bearden on Nov. 28, 1995.
Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dalton; son, Deric Dalton; stepson, Greg (Christina) Bradley; stepdaughter, Amy (Brit) Clark; stepdaughter, Jennifer Wells; four grandsons; five grandaughters; and brothers, Gary (Rae) Dalton, Danny (Mary) Slade and Jim (Michelle) Slade.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kami Dalton; great-grandauther, Kapri Bradley; three brothers Richard, Darrell and Jack; and three sisters, Linda Goeggle, Gloria Swanson and Debbie Clark.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to the donor's choice.