MAHOMET — Donald D. Dalton, 74, of Mahomet went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021.

Don was in the Army from 1966 to 1968.

A service honoring the life of Don will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville.

