Donald Dalton May 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAHOMET — Donald D. Dalton, 74, of Mahomet went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021.Don was in the Army from 1966 to 1968.A service honoring the life of Don will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos