POTOMAC — Donald Wayne Davis, 81, of Potomac passed away at 5:56 p.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019).
Donald was born Oct. 7, 1938, the son of Vernice Eugene and Wilma Ann (Clem) Davis, in Peoria. He married Jean Brunson on Oct. 26, 1957, in Danville, and she survives in Potomac.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Davis of Potomac; one son, Bradley Wayne Davis of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two sisters, Sharon Baramore of Tampa, Fla., and Janice (Allen) Mansfield of Urbana; and one grandson, Derek Deon Davis of Danville.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kent Eugene Davis; and one brother, Eugene Alan Davis.
Donald graduated from Oakwood Township High School; was a member of the Potomac Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon and on the church board for many years; a 50-year member and Past Master of the Potomac Masonic Lodge; member and M.S.A. of the Valley of Danville Scottish Rite; former assistant fire chief and volunteer firefighter for the Bluegrass Fire Protection District for a total of 47 years; member and past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star; served on the Potomac School Board; and coached Little League. He was an International Harvester farm equipment dealer for 22 years, of which 10 years he was a partner and retired as a maintenance tech for Midwestern Gas Transmission Company.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Dr. Dale DeNeal will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Masonic rites at 7 p.m.
Memorials are requested to the Bluegrass Fire Protection District. Please join Donald’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.