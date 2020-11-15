SAVOY — Donald E. Ditzler of Savoy, beloved husband, father, brother and “Papa,” passed away of congestive heart failure at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sunday (Nov. 8, 2020).
Don was born in Oconee on May 4, 1926, to Ervin and Ruth (Nalley) Ditzler. On May 1, 1949, he married Virginia Ann Hardy, and together they raised three children, Douglas, Denise and Diane. Don served in the U.S. Army for 43 years, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He also worked as a machinist at the University of Illinois.
Don loved telling jokes, serving his church and collecting “treasures” that might not have seemed valuable to anyone else. He had a way of seeing the story in anything.
He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia, of 70 years and sister, Betty.
He is survived by three children, Douglas Ditzler (Florida), Denise Bender (Mike — Denver) and Diane Ditzler (Savoy); five grandchildren, Aerin Bender, Katie (Michael) Seiffertt, Nicholas Bender (Sarah Corcoran), Tristan Bender (Rachel) and Jason Ditzler; 10 great-grandchildren, Oscar, Lily, Harriet, Elise, Naomi, Charlie, Finley, Aurora, Cadence and Jasper; his sister, Judy (the Rev. Bill) Webb; and brother, Floyd Ditzler.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 738 W. Bridge St., Monticello, IL 61856.