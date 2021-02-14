CHAMPAIGN — Donald R. “DJ” Sheppard Jr., 37, of Champaign, formerly of Morton, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 9, 2021) at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1984, in Peoria, to Donald R. and Liz (Beckham) Sheppard. He married Lindsey Sharp in Urbana on Feb. 14, 2016. She survives.
He is also survived by his two children, Ruthanne Marie Sharp-Sheppard and Donald Raymond Sharp-Sheppard, at home; mother, Liz Sheppard of Morton; sister, Cassie (Chris) Bohan of Peoria Heights; and brother, Adam (Lacey) Sheppard of Green Valley.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
DJ graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry and was ABD for his Ph.D. biochemistry from University of Illinois, where he was a teaching assistant and research assistant.
DJ was a member of Boy Scouts of America and the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society.
A private funeral service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Morton, with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery, Morton.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for DJ's children, made out to Lindsey Sharp, c/o Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home, 140 Detroit Ave., Morton IL 61550.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Morton, is handling arrangements.
To view DJ’s online video tribute or to leave a condolence for his family, visit knappjohnson.com.