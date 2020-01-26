URBANA — Donald “Don” Wilkins, 65, of Urbana passed away at 12:52 a.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana. Casual attire required. Military rites will be performed by the U.S. Navy and the American Legion Post 71 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the visitation.
Don was born in Elmhurst on March 15, 1954, to parents Richard E. and Patricia A. (Twyman) Wilkins. Richard preceded him in death. Also preceding Don in death was his son, Jarad S. Wilkins.
On Aug. 17, 1973, Don married Sallie P. Gilbert in Champaign; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Jason T. Wilkins and Terrie A. Wilkins, both of Urbana; granddaughters, Skylar and Phoebe of Tuscola; and siblings, Sue Harris of Champaign, John Wilkins of Urbana, Vicky Black of Urbana, Sharon Kantner of Mahomet and Steve Wilkins of Champaign.
Don was a graduate of Centennial High School. After graduating, Don enlisted in the Navy in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1977.
Don worked in maintenance for Urbana School District 116 for 34 years before retiring in 2015.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.