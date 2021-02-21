SAVOY — Donald Dwight Primmer, 87, of Savoy, formerly of Danville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at 8:19 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was born on July 24,1933, in Decatur. He was the son of Albert Ray and Hazel Marietta Wildman Primmer. He married Alice Louise Kiest on Aug. 2, 1952, in Springfield. Alice passed on Aug. 24, 2012.
He is survived by a daughter, Marietta Good of Savoy; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Edith; a son, Marshall; and one grandson, Jason.
Donald work for 40 years for the General Telephone and Electronics Corporation before retiring in 1992. He belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a member of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society.
He loved parks and nature. He was proud to help support the Vermilion County Conservation District when he could. Don also loved spending time with family, as well as going to softball and football games.
Graveside services will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, on Friday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation, 20301 E. 900 North Road, Westville, IL 61883. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.