SPRINGFIELD — Donald E. Mohr, 87, of Springfield died at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Memorial Medical Center.
Donald was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Frank and Lilly Mohr. He married Shirley M. Sharp on Nov. 21, 1953, in Springfield at Stuart Street Christian Church.
Donald graduated from Springfield High School, class of January 1950. He joined the Illinois National Guard in 1950 and resigned as a warrant officer. He was a member of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). He was also a member of the YMCA and was “Big Boss” at the 1972 YMCA Roundup and was known as “Big Wind.” In 1957, he became a Mason and was past Worshipful Master of St. Paul’s Lodge No. 500 in 1973. Don was Sovereign Prince in the Springfield Valley Scottish Rite Consistory for 60 years and was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the Illinois Council of Deliberation and a 32-degree Mason. He was a charter member of the Hospital Unit of the Ansar Shrine and drove the float in the parades.
Don was a charter member of the Springfield Ski and Boat Club and was a past president. He was a 60-year member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) serving as a trustee, deacon, usher (greeter), property chairman and moderator. Don was a member of the Springfield Lions Club.
Don was owner of Don Mohr Insurance and Real Estate for 45 years, retiring in 2006 after selling his business to HNB Insurance Agency. He and his wife enjoyed 65 years together. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and camping in most of the United States in their travel trailer, with their three children, from coast to coast. He was an avid Cubs fan and was glad he saw them win the World Series.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Howard D. Mohr; and one sister, Shirley A. Lovell.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two daughters, Gloria Leslie Marsh of Champaign and Dr. Sharon Leigh Sperduti (Peter) of Spring, Texas; one son, Daniel James Mohr of Springfield; two grandsons, Glyn O. Marsh II of Champaign and Zachary L. Sperduti of Spring, Texas; one sister, Mary Lou Guernsey (Kenneth); one brother, Michael L. Mohr; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at First Christian Church. Visitation will begin with a Masonic service at 12:30. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at First Christian Church with the Rev. Rick Irwin officiating. Burial will follow in Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 700 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL 62703, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563, is in charge of arrangements.
