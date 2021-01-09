SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Donald E. Osborn, 73, of Seymour, Tenn., formerly of Champaign, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
He was a member of the Gathering. He was very active in the food pantry, and security for services.
He loved living in the mountains. He was always there if you needed a hand. He was a hard worker, continuing to work till he became ill.
He loved his two dogs, Pom and Hope, and many Shelties before. He had lots of friends and will be missed greatly.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Donna l. Osborn; his parents; two sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include three sons, Jeff Osborn, Brian Osborn and wife Debbie, and Mike Osborn and wife Cassie; his grandchildren, Anna and Anthony Osborn and Jessica Kyc, BJ and Luke Osborn, Breeonna Kayla, Vanessa and Logan Greenwald; several great-grandchildren; and brothers Ron and Margaret Osborn, Wes and Rinda Osborn.
Donations can be made to the food pantry at the Gathering, 1264 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville, TN 37862.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home Seymour. Condolences may be offered at atchleyfuneralhome.com.