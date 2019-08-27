MATTOON — Donald Elliott, formerly of Mahomet, passed away on Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.
Don was born Jan. 9, 1930, to Clifford and Dorothy (Denton) Elliott. He was preceded in death by his parents and his companion, Marilyn Cramer.
He is survived by his two daughters, Denise (Joel) McDearmon and Stacey (Steve Warters) Elliott.
Don attended Mahomet schools and lived in Champaign County most of his life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later in the reserves.
He retired from the University of Illinois in 1999 after more than 25 years in horticulture. Don loved farming and cars.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Lutz Braunig will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Hope Mausoleum, Champaign. Military burial rites will be accorded by Mahomet American Legion Post No. 1015.
Memorials may be made to the A.W.O.O.F., Animals Without Owners Fund, or the American Legion.
