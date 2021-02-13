URBANA — Donald E. Empson, 80, of Urbana passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday (Feb. 8, 2021) at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Urbana.
Mr. Empson was born Dec. 11, 1940, in Urbana, a son of Jim and Vonna (Spradling) Empson. He married Cheryl Smalley on July 29, 1979, in Tolono.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; son, Jason Christopher Empson of Seymour; daughter, Julie Marie Smith of Urbana; five grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Ridley of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James; sister, Patricia; and stepson, Jeff Barnhart.
Donald was a stationary engineer. He worked for the Illinois Department of Highway, Adlers Zone Center and Illinois Water Survey. He was a member of the Boilmakers Union.
He enjoyed reading a good western novel and was a western-movie enthusiast. Don also enjoyed mowing and had great pride in his yard.
There will be a private burial at Bailey Cemetery, Tolono, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Renner Wikoff Chapel & Crematory is assisting the family.