ALLERTON — Donald Leroy Ennis, 86, of Allerton died at 10:46 a.m. Sunday (Dec. 20, 2020) at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Don was born on March 26, 1934, to Edgar and Polly (Updegraff) Ennis, in Westfield. He married Marilyn Myers on June 5, 1954. She passed away on Sept. 25, 2003.
He is survived by two sons, Damon (Angie) Ennis of Allerton and Derrick (Sharon) Ennis of Tolono.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Marilyn Ennis.
Don enjoyed sports in high school and was even offered a full-ride scholarship to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University. But once out of high school, he got drafted into the Army, where he served for two years. Once out of the Army, Don farmed for the Allerton Ranch. Don had a great knowledge of horses. In his younger years, he roped calves. Later, he raised and trained cutting, reining and roping horses. He was a director in the United States Team Roping Championship for many years. Don was a trustee for the Allerton Fire Department and was an active member of Allerton United Methodist Church. Don had a great sense of humor and was loved by all his family and friends.
A private graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Fairfield Cemetery north of Newman. Pastor Clyde Snyder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Traditions Health Hospice or to Allerton United Methodist Church.