HOOPESTON — Donald G. Frazier, 70, of Hoopeston died at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Private burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation.