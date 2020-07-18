SAVOY — Donald Edward Garrett, 88, of Savoy went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 5:43 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He will be missed as a devoted husband, father of five, giving father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to many and a spiritual dad and friend to those that he mentored throughout the years.
Don was born at home on Jan. 3, 1932, in Decatur, the eldest of four sons born to Eddie and Marie Garrett. He graduated as president of his 1950 class from Decatur Lakeview High School, and then served four years in the United States Air Force.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Patricia Sutton, in 1952, they moved from Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio to Normal, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in four years.
He then proceeded to move to Rochelle, where he taught mathematics and P.E. and coached football and basketball for five years. Don and his wife moved their family to Champaign and he taught mathematics and also coached eighth-grade football and seventh-grade basketball at Jefferson Junior High School, then soon moved to Centennial High School, where he eventually became head of the math department and retired from education after teaching for 33 years. During these days, he was actively involved as a teacher and deacon at Grace Baptist Church in Mahomet.
After they were married 25 years, Patricia, his beloved wife, died of cancer in 1978. Their surviving children are Carol Lynn (Doug) Allen of Mahomet, James Edward (Diane) Garrett of Round Rock, Texas, and Susan Marie (Doug) Sharp of White Heath.
In 1980, Mr. Garrett married Linda Bailey and was a loving husband and father to her two children. She survives, as do his stepchildren, Scott Bailey and Andrea (Reagan) Grubbs, both of Anderson, Ind. Don and Linda celebrated their 40th anniversary on July 12, 2020.
Living out his Christian faith was of utmost importance, and he worshiped and served at the First Baptist Church of Savoy and regularly volunteered with Linda at Empty Tomb in Champaign. During their "snow bird" trips to Florida, they attended South Lake Wales Church of God and served as coordinators of the GAP (God Answers Prayer) team since 1999, which was a group of volunteers who specifically prayed for Warner University (a Christian University) students and staff, until their last trip in 2019. This was a very special ministry to both of them.
It is with deep concern for those that he loved, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that the family will be having a private burial service Aug. 1 at Prairie View Cemetery in Savoy. They know that there are many that would like to wish to express their love and support of them in honor of Donald. They ask that you do so through notes, cards to them and/or monetary gifts to Empty Tomb, on behalf of his belief in this loving organization that helps those in need throughout Champaign County. Please feel free to contact Morgan Memorial Home for any needed details.
Additionally surviving are brothers Harry (Carole) Garrett of Lockport and Wilbur Garrett of McLean; grandchildren Joshua (Ashley) Allen of Asheville, N.C., Jami (David) Gillham of Wentzville, Mo., Lindsay (Brandon) Atwood of Bellingham, Wash., Jaise Allen of Mahomet, Brittany Garrett of Round Rock, Texas, Devin Garrett of Round Rock, Texas, Jenna Read of Charleston, Hailey (Andy) Boyce of Monticello, Kieran (Samuel) Baker of Greenfield, Ind., Cade Grubbs of Anderson, Ind., Noah Grubbs of Anderson, Ind., Griffin Walter-Bailey of Atlanta, Avery Walter-Bailey of South Bend, Ind., and Mari Walter-Bailey of Chicago; and great-grandchildren Victoria, Gabriella, Annabella, Cayden, Mackenzie, Jackson, Rowan, Gracie, Tyler, Chase, Cayden, Ayden, Rylee and Myles. There are also many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/-nephews.
Those preceding Don in death were his sweet grandson, Patrick Donovan Sharp, and his brother and sister-in-law George Riley (Melba) Garrett.
Two of the verses that meant the most to dad were Philippians 1:20-21, and everyone that came in contact with him, knew he lived his life this way: "According to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life, or by death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain."
And Dad, "in the sweet by and by, we shall meet on that beautiful shore." You are so loved by all who knew you.
Online condolences and fond memories can be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.