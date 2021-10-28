CHAMPAIGN — Donald W. Gerber, 82, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Oct. 24, 2021).
He was a devoted and loving husband to Sharon for 60 years.
Don was born to Clarence Gerber and Melba (Scott) Gerber on Aug. 16, 1939, in Olney. In 1951, Don moved to Carbondale and graduated from Carbondale High School in 1957. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor's in education in 1961. Don received his master's at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. On Aug. 13, 1961, he married Sharon M. Brooks.
Don retired after 34 years as a high school/middle school teacher, with 28 of those years at Edison in Champaign. He taught history, social studies, civics and coached cross-country. Don had a love of people, conversation and never met a stranger, which served him well as he worked as a salesman for J.C. Penny after retiring from education.
He had an avid interest of sports of all kinds, especially those involving his grandchildren, the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals. He also enjoyed attending band concerts, musicals and anything involving his children and grandchildren. Don enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, baseball cards and traveling to visit friends and family around the country.
Don was a faithful and involved member of First United Methodist Church Champaign for over 50 years, where he taught Sunday school, led Bible studies and facilitated fellowship groups of all ages. He was a member of Kiwanis for several years as well.
He is survived by his wife; four children, Dawn (Peter) Beyler of Champaign, Susan (John Paul) Miceli of Lombard, David (Dana) Gerber of Louisville, Ky., and Debra (Steve) Holzgraefe of Prior Lake, Minn.; his brother, Vernon Gerber of Aurora; and grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Beyler of Champaign, Krista (Miguel) Ocampo of Chicago, Alexandra Miceli of New Orleans, Daniel Miceli of Chicago and Katie Gerber and Will Gerber of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don would consider his greatest legacy his family, as he took great pride in his wife, children and grandchildren. His love, encouragement and support extended to many others beyond his family.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church Champaign on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Julia Melgreen officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Champaign.