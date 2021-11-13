CHAMPAIGN — Donald (Don) Eugene Grafmyer, 71, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Don was born April 27, 1950, to Rube Donald and Josephine (Howell) Grafmyer, in Champaign, and was a devoted son until their passing.
He is survived by numerous cousins and many friends who shared his interest and passion for gaming, firearms, history and all things automobile.
Don earned two degrees from Parkland College and spent his early career as a research contractor for the Department of Defense. Later, he was a districtwide IT specialist and computer technician for Champaign Community Unit 4 School District.
Describing Don as a history buff is an understatement. His knowledge of the Civil War and WWII was extensive. His talent in building and painting models and miniature figurines was amazing. He never missed an opportunity to reveal his ever present wit and engage in banter with his cousins.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. at Shawgo Memorial Home, Astoria. Pastor Matthew Thiner officiated. Inurnment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign County, at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care Don received from the staff at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, in Don’s memory.