CHAMPAIGN — Donald Gudgel Sr., 82, of Champaign passed away Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) at home in Champaign. Don was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Champaign, the son of Ira and Virgie Gudgel.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Donald (Deanna) Gudgel Jr., Donna (Mike) Berry, Debra (Terry) Scott and David (Julie) Gudgel; grandchildren, Jason, Katie, Lindsay, Kelly, Lance, Cody, Jamie, Troy and Ashley; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Don proudly served in the United States Army, and on April 4, 1955, he married his love, Margaret Bermingham, in Urbana. They have shared 64 years together.
Don enjoyed working around his house and yard, rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, going for walks in the mall, meeting his friends for coffee, and spending time with his dog, Jack. He looked forward to attending “cousins’ lunch” and spending the holidays with his family. Don was crazy about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margie and Charlote, and brother, Ira Jr.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A service will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Pastor Jim Blue will be officiating.
Please join his family in sharing photos, videos and memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.