GIBSON CITY — Donald Dean Hansen, 76, of Gibson City passed away at 2:06 a.m. Monday (Jan. 11, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 14, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sibley's Fourth of July celebration.
Don was born Jan. 19, 1944, in Urbana, a son of Herman and Ida Clausen Hansen. He married Janey Benjamin on Feb. 15, 1980, in Bloomington; they have been married for 40 years. Janey survives in Gibson City.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kim (Jason) Mackinson of Gibson City; two grandsons, Alex and Benny, whom he loved and adored with his whole heart; and a brother, Gary (Judy) Hansen of Sun City, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey, and brother, Wayne.
Don was the owner of Hansen Custom Farming for over 50 years. He loved his work and engaging in conversation with everyone and anyone whom he came into contact with. He also loved attending Country Opry events and old tractors. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
