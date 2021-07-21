RANKIN — Donald P. Horn, 67, of Paxton passed away at 1:50 p.m. Saturday (July 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family graveside services will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with Pastor David Allison officiating. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donald was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Richard and Marjorie Summer Horn. He married Marilyn Ditzler on Sept. 25, 1976, in Urbana. She survives.
Along with his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by three sons, Michael (Carrie) Horn of Denver, Colo., Aaron (Kallie) Horn of Gibson City and Brian Horn of Bloomington; four grandchildren, Jerry, Rodney, Braylee and Everlee; a brother, Richard Horn of Cabery; two sisters, Deborah Horn of Romeoville and Marilyn (Doug) Rapp of Portales, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1971. He went on to graduate from Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. He taught seventh-grade math for 10 years and fifth grade for 23 years for the Paxton and Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, until his retirement in 2011.
He attended the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene. For many years, Don played and umpired slow-pitch softball and coached minor league, little league and pony league. He enjoyed antique tractors and old cars and had a passion for Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed going to garage sales to find a good deal. Don was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He found great pleasure in the simple things, like mowing and cruising.
Memorials in Don’s name may be made to the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, Shriners Hospitals for Children or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.