DEWEY — Donald F. Hughey, 73, of Dewey passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019).
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Dewey Community Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Donald was born a son of Thomas and Nellie (Hasler) Hughey in Urbana. He married Karen Wells.
Donald is survived by his wife and two children, Matt (Dana) of Treynor, Iowa, and Amanda (Brent) of Mahomet. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kristine, Grant, Hughey, Kennedy, Lyla and Ally; and one sister, Dorothy Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Monahan.
Donald was a truck driver for J. M. Jones and Super Valu for 29 years. He went on to drive for FFG & C, also Jackson Excavating. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, fishing and spending time with family, friends and his dogs.