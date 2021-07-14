MELBOURNE, Fla. — Donald Joseph Walker, 78, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Georgetown, passed away on July 4, 2021, at Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Florida. He was born on May 23, 1943, the son of William and Margaret (Turner) Walker. He was wed to Patricia Patterson until her passing on Aug. 12, 2011.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Brandi) Shaffer of Westville, Cory (Lori) Shaffer of Dana, Ind., Donna (Ron) Stonebraker of Marshall, Lana Shaffer of Vero Beach, Fla., Angelic Cole of Chrisman, William (Valerie) Cole of Peoria, Edward (Anita) Cole of Peoria and Brian (Rose) Cole of Peoria; his 35 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; his aunt, Nadine Mordit; and his sisters, Jean Kenney and Kathy Wilfong. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and three sons, Carlos, Donald Jr. and Joshua Walker.
Donald was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He later worked as a railroad dispatcher for many years. He enjoyed collecting train memorabilia as well as watching movies about trains. His favorite thing to watch was the History Channel. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in his name to Vermillion County Indiana Animal Shelter. Please join his family in sharing memories through his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.