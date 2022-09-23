TUSCOLA — Donald E. Kroll, 98, of Tuscola passed away at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola.
Graveside military rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Arcola Cemetery.
Don was born on June 9, 1924, in Bourbon. He was a son of Fred and Matilda (Engelland) Kroll. He married Mary Evelyn Frances Greenwood on Sept. 16, 1950, in Arcola. She passed away Jan. 12, 1998.
He is survived by one son, Donald E. Kroll II, and his wife, Melynda, of Canon City, Colo.; one grandson, Donald Mykel Kroll of Canon City; and one granddaughter, Myranda A. Kroll of Pueblo, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister, Eva Richey.
Don was an Army veteran of the Korean War and received three Bronze Stars.
Don was an engineer for the Pan Handle Eastern Pipeline for 37 years.
He was a member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola. Don was a member of the VFW in Findlay, American Quarter Horses Association and the National Rifle Association.
Memorials may be made to the Tuscola Volunteer Fire Department or the local VFW.