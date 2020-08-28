HONOLULU, Hawaii — Don Krug passed away April 30, 2020, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Don is survived by his wife, Ukieko Krug; a daughter, Kristina Matsuda; and a grandson, Jax Matsuda. Don is also survived by two brothers, William Krug of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Richard Krug of Dallas.
Don passed away from a massive heart attack at home.
Don moved to Hawaii in 1976 and started his business, Delcrest Inc. Don grew up in a small town south of Chicago, Rantoul, and attended college at Southern Illinois University. Don spent his early working years in Chicago, moving to Montgomery, Ala., in the mid-1970s. Don was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Don retired two years ago after spending almost 40 years as a wholesale distributor in Honolulu.