OGDEN — Donald A. Lane, 79, of Ogden passed away at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Freese Funeral Home, St. Joseph, with the Rev. Mike Mack officiating. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Military rites will be accorded.
Mr. Lane was born April 25, 1941, in Cheneyville, a son to Floyd and Florence Malady Lane. He married Diana Sandusky on May 28, 1994, in Oakwood; she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Donald A. (Joy) Lane Jr. of Vassar, Mich., Perry T. (Debbie) Lane of Clinton, Tenn., Brenda (Dale) Cogdill of Danville and Anthony "Tony" (Dea) Crose of Rockford; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty (Norm) Carter and Marilyn (Ed) Tourangeau, both of Hoopeston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Quinn; a brother, Robert Lane; a grandson, Cole David Tressler; a great-grandson, Walker James Cogdill; and a daughter-in-law, Dea Crose.
Mr. Lane retired from the U.S. Army after serving for nine years. He was employed with the Department of Energy in Oakridge, Tenn., where he served as Chief of Operations over Emergency Preparedness for 30 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, road trips (taking the scenic route) and spending time with his family.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.