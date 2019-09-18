URBANA — Donald Lee Marlow, 75, of Urbana passed away at 6:45 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at his home.
A celebration of life dinner will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. Lawrence Parish Hall, 302 S. Main St., Penfield, IL 61862.
Donald was born in Champaign on Dec. 31, 1943, a son of Luther and Dora (Adkins) Marlow. He attended Urbana schools and lived in Urbana all of his life.
Donnie retired from the Developmental Services Center in Champaign, a job that he greatly enjoyed.
In his younger years, Donald enjoyed working on cars, fixing up old cars and was a skilled mechanic. Later in life, he took up woodworking and enjoyed setting up a booth at area farmers' markets to sell his handmade items.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Louis Marlow and Gary Marlow. He is survived by his brother, Jim Marlow (Mary Lou) of Champaign.
Donnie married Rita Maples in December 1961, and they had four children, Pamela McGraw (Gary) of Benton, Bridget Baker (Ronald) of Champaign, Donald Marlow II (Cathy) of Ogden and Jamie “Shellie” Terrell of Decatur.
In July 1978, Donnie married Karen Mathis; they later divorced.
He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Donnie was especially close to his granddaughter, Banessa Thomas, who was his caretaker.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Donnie’s honor may be made to Developmental Services Center, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. Condolences may be offered online at renner-wikoffchapel.com.