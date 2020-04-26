TUSCOLA — Donald J. Maxwell, 82, of Longview passed away at 11:55 a.m. Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Brookstone Estates, Tuscola.
Graveside services will be performed Monday, April 27, at Immaculate Conception Church, Bongard. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Maxwell was born on March 20, 1938, in Urbana. He was the son of Willard and Mary (Beatty) Maxwell of Longview. Don married his wife, Anne Hood, 55 years ago on April 24, 1965, in Bongard. She survives.
Survivors include his sister, Mary Fern Burns (Maxwell), and her husband, George Burns, and many nieces and nephews.
Don worked 32 years for the University of Illinois Electrical Engineering Supervisor of Store Keepers. Don and Anne lived all their lives outside of Longview. Don enjoyed taking care of his yard and spending time with his wife, Anne, and their dog, Lily.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove, or the Champaign County Humane Society.