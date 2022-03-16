GIBSON CITY — Donald E. May, 92, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Gibson Area Hospital-Annex after a courageous battle with complications from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Masonic service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by visitation until 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Neal Kentch officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Drummer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568.
Don was born June 30, 1929, in Gibson City, a son of Henry and Fern Berkler May. He married Mildred Plackett in 1950. He married Beverly Huron on Nov. 7, 1975, in Gibson City. She passed away March 14, 2017.
He is survived by his children, Gene (Shannon) May of Paxton, Kimberly (Gary Gilliam) May of Rantoul and Terry (Patricia) May of Paxton; five grandchildren, who made him very proud, Patrick May, Elizabeth May, Emily May-Grindle, Erin (Joe) Brucker and Heather (James) Ward; 12 great-grandchildren, who had him wrapped around their little fingers, Tyler Pichon, Dylan Glad, Allen May, Owen Tavenner, Arabella Grindle, Grey Grindle, Kylie VanHorn Brucker, Kaylee VanHorn, Kayana VanHorn, Logan Maze, Lucy Brucker and Jude Brucker; one brother, Edward May of LaSalle; one sister, Dort Rutledge of Gibson City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Evan May, and a sister, Lyla Schmall.
Don was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. He was a member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF & AM. Don worked for CIPS as a tree trimming foreman for many years, being promoted to tree crew supervisor, retiring in 1994. He was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed keeping his yard in pristine and perfect shape, going camping, reading and putting puzzles together. He found the greatest enjoyment when he was with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
