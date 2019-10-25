ATWOOD — Donald H. Mosbarger, 87, of Atwood passed away at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at the Arthur Home, Arthur.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, with the Rev. Don Gerkin officiating. Burial will be in Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood, with military graveside rites accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.
Don was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Garrett Township, the youngest child of Everett and Gertrude Ingram Mosbarger. He married Marjorie F. Lewis on April 19, 1963, in Casey. She survives.
Also surviving is his daughter, Amy (Cliff) Markham of Tolono; stepgrandchildren, Eric (Tammy) Markham and Courtney (Erik) Bandy; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Carter Markham, Rachel and P.J. Bandy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.
Don was a farmer and retired in 1988 from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co. where he worked in maintenance for more than 30 years. He graduated from Atwood Hammond High School in 1949 and served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Don was a 50-year-plus member of the James Reeder American Legion Post No. 770, Atwood. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini football fan.
Memorials contributions are suggested to the James Reeder American Legion Post No. 770.
