CHAMPAIGN — Donald E. Moyer Jr. died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Don was born June 12, 1930, in Abington, Pa., to Winifred (Capron) and Donald E. Moyer Sr. The family moved to Champaign in 1936. Don grew up at Dr. Howard Elementary School and went on to graduate from University High School at the University of Illinois when he was 16. His parents thought he was too young for college so they decided on a postgraduate year at Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He then entered Knox College, where he met and married Patricia Shafer on Dec. 1, 1951. After graduation they moved to Aurora, Colo. They returned to Champaign with three children in 1960, where Don started his successful financial consulting career and retired from Morgan Stanley in 2003. Invited to join the Champaign Rotary Club, Don served as president in 1978-'79 and was named Rotarian of the Year in 1984-'85.
Donald E. Moyer Sr. helped start the Boys Club in 1969 when he purchased a building and then sold the building to the club for one dollar, at which time the name became Don Moyer Boys Club. After his death in 1986, Donald Jr. became active with the club in honor of his father. Girls were admitted after federal judges ruled they be included, then it became known as Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. In the early 1990s, Don Jr. was responsible for raising over a million dollars to renovate the existing building and build the new addition. The renovation was completed in 1994. In 2019, Don received the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois Hearts of Gold Award. This award “recognizes the everyday heroes who step up and do what needs to be done — with no expectation of anything in return.”
On Nov. 29, Don was inducted into the Illinois Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame and honored by national staff for the impact he has had on the lives of so many children in the Champaign community. The City of Champaign proclaimed Nov. 29 as Don Moyer Jr. Day due to his outstanding service and impact on the lives of youth who need it most.
As a longtime member of the Champaign Country Club, Don enjoyed golf with friends and dinner with family. He had an easy laugh and enjoyed an adventure. He will be dearly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia.
He is survived by his sister, Judy (Lundin); brother, Peter; son Michael (Virginia); daughter, Martha (Gaither); son Christopher; beautiful granddaughters, Katie and Emily (Gaither); and longtime companion, Marilyn Whittaker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don’s memory sent to Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Visitation by friends and neighbors will be held at the Champaign Country Club at a later date. Burial will be in Haven Hills Cemetery, Olney. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.