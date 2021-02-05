LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Donald C. Odle, 79, formerly of Mahomet, died at 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021) at Bickford of Lafayette, Lafayette, Ind.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Donald was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Watseka, a son of Charles and Leota (Dennis) Odle. He married Carolyn Riley on May 4, 1963, and have spent 57 years together.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of Lafayette; a son, Philip R. Odle of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Victoria Brown, Taylor Kelly and Caitlyn Odle; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Roger D. Odle of Hudson, Fla., Steven R. Odle of Mahomet, Thomas R. Odle of Mahomet and Charles H. Odle of Mahomet; and one sister, Rebecca L. Kesler of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by one son, Donald C. Odle Jr.
Don graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1959. After graduation, he worked at the family-owned business, Urban Sand & Gravel, until 1979 when he moved to Peoria and managed Peoria Construction Materials Spring Bay Plant, earning retirement in 1993 and moving back to Mahomet.
Don was an accomplished pilot and loved to fly. He also enjoyed playing golf with his brothers.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.