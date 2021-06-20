URBANA — Donald E. Parsons, 82, of Urbana passed away at 9:03 a.m. Thursday (June 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Don was born Aug. 17, 1938, in Ontario, Canada, to parents Melville and Lola (Orr) Parsons. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1956 and attended Eastern Illinois University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1960.
Don married his wife, Mary, on Sept. 25, 1980, in Urbana.
During his career, Don joined his father’s business as a painter and worked for over 50 years at the family business before retiring.
In his free time, Don had many hobbies. He enjoyed his daily coffee with his longtime friends at Starbucks. Don loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited Group, the Archery Club in Urbana and even taught archery to others, including his kids.
Don was a member of Stone Creek Church and will be missed by his loved ones.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary (Farruggia) Parsons; a daughter, Linda Dawson; and a brother, Mel Parsons.
Survivors include three daughters, Pam (Steve) Starwalt, Theresa (Gene) Hoffman and Vicki (Bob) Stipp; two sons, Tim O’Donnell and Mark (Danielle Johnson) Parsons; two nephews, Patrick and Michael Parsons; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Stone Creek Church, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.