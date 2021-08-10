Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.