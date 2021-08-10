NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Donald Ray Baker of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the age of 87.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Paris, Ill., and grew up in Champaign.
He entered the Army at the age of 18 and served for two years. After discharge, he was employed by Davis Cabinet Company for a short time before enlisting in the Army National Guard. There he continued his career for the remainder of his life, retiring as a sergeant major.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence Mae Smith Baker and Lee Baker, as well as his brother, JR Baker.
He is survived by his spouse of 64 years, Doris Lynette Hayes Baker; son, Randall Lee Baker (Susan); grandson, Stephen Lee Baker of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Susie Eaton (Bob) of Channahon; and brother, Max Baker (Bert) of Urbana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A service of committal and military honors was performed in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 3.